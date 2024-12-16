



Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser (NSA), is expected to visit China soon for Special Representative talks aimed at addressing the ongoing border disputes between India and China. The visit is anticipated to occur on December 18, 2024, and will involve discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





The talks will focus on the long-standing boundary issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in light of recent disengagement agreements reached in October 2024. This will be the first Special Representatives dialogue since December 2019.





The backdrop of these discussions includes a military standoff that began in May 2020, which escalated into a violent clash in the Galwan Valley, resulting in casualties on both sides. The recent disengagement process has led to hopes for improved relations and further diplomatic engagement.





Sources indicate that the Indian side is hopeful for meaningful dialogue to prevent incidents similar to past confrontations. The talks aim to clarify definitions of the LAC and establish timelines for future military discussions.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the state of India-China relations, emphasizing that bilateral ties have been "abnormal" since 2020 due to disturbances in peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) caused by Chinese actions. He noted that the relationship has seen some improvement following recent diplomatic engagements, which have facilitated discussions on de-escalation and effective management of border activities.

Jaishankar highlighted that while there have been advancements in various domains of the relationship, recent events have negatively impacted these ties. He reiterated that maintaining peace in border areas is essential for the overall development of India-China relations. The minister expressed cautious optimism about the future, indicating that the disengagement of troops from the LAC marks a significant step toward resolving tensions, although he refrained from declaring a complete reset of relations.

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that discussions on de-escalation would continue, reflecting a commitment to managing border issues effectively. He also mentioned upcoming meetings between senior officials from both countries as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations.





This visit follows a series of high-level meetings between Indian and Chinese officials, including discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in October. These meetings have set a framework for reactivating dialogue mechanisms to normalize bilateral relations.







