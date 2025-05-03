



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to skip Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2025, in Moscow, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier decision to cancel his own visit in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, is now set to represent India at the annual event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Germany in World War II.





The decision for both the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to remain in India is attributed to the prevailing security situation and heightened tensions in the region after the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.





Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack, describing it as a “brutal crime” and reaffirmed Russia’s support for India in combating terrorism. Despite India’s absence at the highest level, the country is maintaining its diplomatic presence at the parade to underscore the importance of its longstanding relationship with Russia.





India-Russia ties remain robust, with recent developments such as the signing of the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) to enhance military cooperation, and ongoing projects like the production of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles. The two countries have institutionalized mechanisms for defence cooperation, including annual meetings between their Defence Ministers and regular joint military exercises under the “INDRA” banner.





Prime Minister Modi has issued a strong response to the Pahalgam attack, granting the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to respond and vowing to pursue those responsible. The current security environment has also led to heightened tensions with Pakistan, which has expressed concern about possible Indian military retaliation.





While the absence of India’s top leadership at the Victory Day parade is notable, it is seen as a temporary measure dictated by urgent security considerations, rather than a shift in the broader strategic partnership between India and Russia. President Putin is still expected to visit India later in the year for the annual bilateral summit, reflecting the ongoing commitment to deepening ties between the two nations.





