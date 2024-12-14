



Russia launched a major aerial assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 13, 2024, involving 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones. This is described by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of the largest strikes against Ukraine's energy sector since the onset of the conflict.





Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16 fighter jets supplied by Western allies. Zelenskyy highlighted that at least one of the missiles was believed to be of North Korean origin.





The attack resulted in significant damage to energy facilities across multiple regions, prompting Ukrainian authorities to implement emergency power outages to manage the situation. The strikes particularly affected areas in western Ukraine, with reports of serious damage to thermal power plants and other critical infrastructure.





Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko condemned the attack as part of a continued campaign of terror against Ukraine's energy sector. Both he and Zelenskyy called for increased Western military support, emphasizing the need for more air defense systems to protect against such assaults.





This attack marks Russia's twelfth major assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year, coinciding with harsh winter conditions where temperatures are around -6 degrees Celsius. The ongoing strikes are seen as an attempt by Russia to undermine Ukrainian resilience during critical winter months.







