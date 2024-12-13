



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Pakistan, contingent upon a terror-free environment. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on December 13, 2024, he reiterated that while India desires good ties with its neighbour, these relations must be devoid of terrorism. Jaishankar stated, "We would like to have good relations with Pakistan, like any other neighbour... But we also desire relations free of terrorists".





Jaishankar highlighted that the responsibility for changing the dynamics lies with Pakistan, insisting that it must demonstrate a shift from its historical behaviour for any improvement in relations to occur. He remarked, "The ball is very much in Pakistan's court in this regard," indicating that without visible changes from Pakistan, there would be implications for bilateral ties.





Furthermore, Jaishankar noted the strained trade relations between the two countries since 2019, attributing disruptions to decisions made by the Pakistani government. He maintained that India's position on trade remains neutral but is influenced by Pakistan's actions.





These comments reflect the ongoing complexities in India-Pakistan relations, particularly in light of India's previous actions regarding Jammu and Kashmir and the broader geopolitical context in South Asia.







