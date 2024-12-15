



The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has recently condemned a series of government actions that threaten press freedom in the country. In a statement released on December 15, 2024, the PFUJ criticized the ongoing crackdown on journalists, which they describe as a blatant attack on media rights. They emphasized that harassment and arrests of journalists merely for performing their duties are unacceptable and detrimental to democratic principles.





The PFUJ has denounced the proposed amendments to the defamation law by both federal and Punjab governments, labelling them as "fascist" and "draconian." These changes are seen as attempts to stifle dissent and restrict media freedom, making it increasingly difficult for journalists to expose governmental misconduct.





The newly introduced Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 has raised alarms among journalist unions. This bill includes vague definitions of defamation and imposes severe penalties for what is termed "fake news." Critics argue that this law is designed to instil fear among journalists and inhibit their ability to report freely on issues of public interest.





Reports indicate that journalists in Pakistan are facing a hostile environment characterized by systemic censorship, threats, and violence. A recent study highlighted that many journalists have encountered online harassment and intimidation, which further complicates their ability to report independently.





The PFUJ pointed out that statements from government officials suggest a broader agenda to suppress media voices critical of the state. This includes threats of imprisonment for those disseminating classified information or criticizing government actions.





The PFUJ's warnings reflect a growing concern among media professionals regarding their safety and the overall health of democracy in Pakistan. The union has vowed to mobilize against these oppressive measures, advocating for press freedom and urging political parties to stand against such legislation. The situation underscores the precarious balance between state authority and journalistic independence in Pakistan's current political climate.







