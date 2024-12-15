



Pakistan secured a USD 330 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support its Integrated Social Protection Development Program (ISPDP). This agreement was signed by Economic Affairs Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and ADB Country Director Emma Fan. The funding aims to enhance institutional capacity and improve access to essential services such as education and healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations including women and children from low-income families.





The ISPDP is designed to strengthen Pakistan's social protection systems, building on existing initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This additional financing will help expand grassroots-level social protection efforts, focusing on poverty alleviation among poor women and their families. ADB officials highlighted that the program is crucial for promoting inclusive growth, reducing poverty, and improving access to health services and nutrition supplies for those in disaster-prone areas.





Emma Fan emphasized ADB's commitment to supporting Pakistan's efforts in enhancing social safety nets and promoting adaptive, climate-resilient social protection systems. The ISPDP has already shown significant results in increasing access to education and health services for disadvantaged groups.







