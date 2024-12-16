



The recent visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India marks a significant diplomatic engagement, being his first overseas trip since taking office.





Upon his arrival on December 15, 2024, Dissanayake was warmly welcomed in New Delhi by various Indian officials, including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. The two leaders engaged in discussions shortly after their meeting began.





Earlier that day, Dissanayake paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, emphasizing the enduring influence of Gandhi's values of truth and non-violence. This act was highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, who noted the global inspiration derived from Gandhi's principles.





During his visit, Dissanayake is set to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties. Key topics include economic cooperation, maritime security, and regional stability. Dissanayake expressed gratitude for India's support during Sri Lanka's recent economic crisis and reiterated that Sri Lankan territory would not be used for activities harmful to India.





The Sri Lankan President's agenda also includes attending a business event in Delhi aimed at promoting investment and commercial ties between the two nations. He is expected to visit Bodh Gaya as part of his itinerary.





This visit underscores the importance both nations place on their relationship, especially in light of regional dynamics involving China and economic recovery efforts in Sri Lanka following its recent financial crisis.







