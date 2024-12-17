The older picture (Left) and the replace painting at Army Headquarters





Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently made a significant claim in the Lok Sabha regarding the removal of a historic photograph depicting the surrender of the Pakistan Army to Indian forces during the 1971 war. On December 16, 2024, coinciding with Vijay Diwas, which celebrates India's victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh, she stated that this photograph had been taken down from the Army headquarters.





In her address, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the importance of this image, which symbolizes a pivotal moment in Indian military history. She expressed concern that its removal was not only troubling but also an affront to the historical memory of the event, urging the government to restore it to its original location. She also highlighted the need for the government to address ongoing issues faced by Hindu and Christian minorities in Bangladesh.





The photograph in question featured Pakistan's Lt. General A.A.K. Niazi signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, marking a significant military victory for India and leading to the surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers. This event is commemorated annually as Vijay Diwas.





In response to the controversy surrounding the photograph's removal, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also submitted an adjournment motion in Parliament, echoing Priyanka Gandhi's sentiments and calling for immediate action to restore the image. The Indian Army clarified that while the photograph was removed from its prominent display at Army HQ, it has been relocated to the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, which is dedicated to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a key figure in the 1971 war.





The incident has sparked a broader debate about historical representation and memory in India, with Congress accusing the ruling BJP of attempting to alter historical narratives.





The Wayanad MP remembered the role of soldiers and martyrs who fought the war of 1971 between India and Pakistan.







