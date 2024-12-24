



Redington Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Tunga Aerospace Industries Private Limited, aimed at enhancing innovation in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector in India. This collaboration, revealed on December 24, 2024, is set to leverage Redington's extensive distribution network to facilitate the delivery of Tunga's advanced UAVs, including models like Drishya Lite.





“Our strategic partnership with Tunga Aerospace marks a significant step in expanding Redington’s portfolio of innovative technology solutions. By offering Tunga’s advanced UAVs, we empower businesses across India to harness the potential of drone technology. Together, we aim to drive the adoption of drone technology across various industries, enabling businesses to achieve new heights of growth and success.” R Venkatesh, President – Technology Solutions Group, Redington.





“There is a huge faith that our nation has reposed in the deep-tech start-ups in recent times; that of making India self-reliant. This is a huge responsibility; and we take it seriously. With Redington’s powerful pan-India reach, we aspire to deliver our Make in India UAVs across the country to fulfil the Atmanirbhar Bharat aspirations of our nation” says Cdr Ramesh Madhavan, Cofounder & COO of Tunga Aerospace.





The partnership is seen as a significant milestone in India's technological landscape, promoting advancements in UAV technology and contributing to the country's broader goals in aerospace innovation. Through this alliance, both companies aim to drive growth and enhance capabilities within the UAV market, which is increasingly recognized for its potential across various sectors.





Agencies







