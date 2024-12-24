



In 2024, the Modi government implemented several significant policy decisions and schemes aimed at fostering economic growth, enhancing social welfare, and improving infrastructure across India. Here’s a summary of the major initiatives:





Key Policy Decisions and Schemes





1. PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana





Launched on February 13, 2024, this scheme aims to promote solar energy by enabling residential households to install rooftop solar plants. The initiative has a budget of ₹75,021 crore and is set to run until the financial year 2026-27.





2. Expansion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)





On June 10, 2024, the government announced plans to construct homes for an additional three crore households in rural and urban areas under PMAY, enhancing housing accessibility.





3. Introduction of New Criminal Laws





The government introduced three new criminal laws aimed at reforming the legal framework in India, reflecting a significant shift in the criminal justice system.





4. Gati Shakti National Master Plan Expansion





This initiative focuses on integrated infrastructure development across various sectors, aiming to streamline logistics and reduce costs while creating employment opportunities.





5. National Digital Health Mission Expansion





The government expanded this mission to ensure access to digital healthcare services nationwide, including remote areas, thereby improving healthcare delivery through technology.





6. Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0





Following the success of its predecessor, this initiative emphasizes self-reliance in key sectors such as defence and technology, promoting domestic production and innovation through financial incentives.





7. National Education Reform Program





This program aims to enhance educational quality by focusing on skill development and innovative teaching methods, integrating AI in education systems.





8. Women Empowerment and Safety Package





Launched in 2024, this package includes financial support for women entrepreneurs, new helplines for women in distress, and measures to combat gender-based violence.





9. Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)





The government reversed a previous pension reform to introduce UPS, ensuring that government employees receive 50% of their last drawn salary as a pension.





10. Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF)





This initiative was approved to strengthen agricultural infrastructure and support community farming assets, aligning with various agricultural schemes.





These initiatives reflect the Modi government's commitment to transforming India through comprehensive policy reforms aimed at economic growth and social welfare. The focus on renewable energy, housing, education, women's empowerment, and infrastructure development positions India on a path toward sustainable growth while addressing critical societal needs.





