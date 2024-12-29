



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following a tragic plane crash that occurred in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of 38 people. The incident involved an Azerbaijani Airlines flight that was en route from Baku to Grozny when it crashed while attempting to land in Aktau on December 25, 2024. Of the passengers, 29 survived the crash.





Putin's apology was conveyed during a phone call on December 28, where he referred to the event as a "tragic incident" that took place in Russian airspace. However, he did not admit any responsibility for the crash. The Kremlin noted that Russian air defence systems were active near Grozny at the time due to a Ukrainian drone strike, but it stopped short of confirming that these defences had downed the aircraft.





The situation has sparked significant speculation and accusations regarding the cause of the crash. U.S. officials and Azerbaijani ministers have suggested that external weapons may have been involved, with some reports indicating that Russian air defense systems might have misidentified the aircraft as a drone. Survivors reported hearing loud noises during the flight, which further fuelled concerns about possible external interference.





In light of these developments, both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are collaborating with Russia on an investigation into the incident. Calls for an independent inquiry have also emerged from various international actors, including the European Union's top diplomat.





ANI







