



The countdown for ISRO's significant PSLV-C60/SPADEX mission, which aims to achieve two ground breaking records, is set to begin tomorrow. This mission will mark India's first demonstration of in-space docking technology and will also deploy a record 24 scientific experiments as part of the POEM-4 initiative.





Mission Overview





Launch Vehicle: PSLV-C60

Launch Date: December 30, 2024, at 21:58 IST

Launch Site: First Launch Pad, Sriharikota





Key Objectives





Space Docking Technology: The mission will involve two satellites—Chaser (SDX01) and Target (SDX02)—which will demonstrate the docking and undocking capabilities in a low-Earth orbit. This is crucial for future missions, including lunar explorations and the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).





Scientific Experiments: The PSLV Orbital Experiment Module-4 (POEM-4) will carry 24 payloads, significantly increasing the capacity from previous missions. Among these, 14 payloads are from ISRO and 10 from various academic institutions and start-ups.





Countdown Details





The countdown is expected to last approximately 24 to 25 hours, during which propellant filling operations will be conducted. The integration of the SpaDeX satellites with the launch vehicle has already been completed, marking a crucial milestone towards liftoff.





This mission is poised to position India among a select group of nations capable of mastering complex space docking technologies, enhancing its capabilities for future space endeavours.