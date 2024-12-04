



Bangladesh recently summoned India's High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, following significant tensions between the two countries. This diplomatic move occurred just hours after Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, due to a security incident involving protests against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.





The summons was issued by Bangladesh's acting foreign secretary, Reaz Hamidullah, as part of a reaction to escalating tensions tied to violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and the breach of security at the consulate in Agartala. The Indian envoy arrived at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka around 4 PM local time.





The Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala announced that all visa and consular services would be suspended "until further notice," citing the current security situation. This decision followed protests where demonstrators breached security barriers at the consulate.





The protests were sparked by the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, with around 50 participants demonstrating against his detention. In response to the unrest, Indian authorities arrested seven individuals and suspended three police officers for their failure to manage the situation effectively.





After the meeting with Bangladeshi officials, Verma emphasized that India and Bangladesh share a "wide-ranging and multi-faceted relationship" that should not be reduced to single issues. He expressed India's commitment to fostering a positive relationship despite recent challenges.





The tensions have been exacerbated since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, leading to fears of reprisals against minority groups perceived as supportive of her government. Bangladesh is currently under an interim government, which has further complicated diplomatic relations with India.







