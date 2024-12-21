



Strategists and business leaders from the defence and space sectors are set to gather for the third DefSat Conference and Expo, taking place at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from January 8-10, 2025. This event aims to explore the critical intersection of defense modernization and India's growing space ambitions, under the theme "Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations"





DefSat 2025, scheduled for January 8-10, 2025, in New Delhi, will focus on space warfare and AI solutions in defence. The theme of the conference is "Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations," emphasizing the strategic role of innovative space technologies in modern warfare across various domains including land, maritime, aerospace, cyberspace, and homeland security.





Key highlights of the conference include:





Next-Gen Military Technologies: Discussions will cover advanced topics such as quantum key distribution and non-kinetic warfare strategies. These technologies are designed to enhance military operations and ensure readiness for future defence challenges.





AI/ML Solutions: The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into defence strategies will be a significant focus. This includes leveraging AI to improve decision-making processes and operational efficiencies in military contexts.





IndSpace Wargame 3.0: This simulation exercise will allow participants to engage with real-world space security challenges, showcasing India's preparedness to address evolving threats in the space domain.





The event will bring together defense practitioners, industry leaders, and international experts, fostering collaboration and innovation in the defense sector. Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India, emphasized that integrating space technology into defence strategies is crucial in today's geopolitical landscape.





The DefSat Conference is supported by various organizations including the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reflecting India's commitment to integrating advanced space capabilities into its national security strategy.





PTI







