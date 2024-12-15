



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed for India on December 15, 2024, marking his first official foreign visit since taking office in September 2024. His trip will last until December 17 and is significant as it aims to strengthen diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and India.





During this visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions will focus on various bilateral issues, including economic collaboration, regional security, and reconciliation efforts in Sri Lanka. The visit is also expected to enhance investment and commercial links between the two nations, with Dissanayake participating in a high-profile business event in New Delhi.





Accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment, and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, along with the Minister of Labour and Deputy Economic Development Minister Prof. Anil Jayanta Fernando.





Additionally, the President will visit Bodh Gaya, a site of great spiritual significance, reflecting the shared cultural heritage of India and Sri Lanka. This visit comes in the context of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, emphasizing Sri Lanka's pivotal role as India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.







