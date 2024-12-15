



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently outlined the key elements of India's evolving foreign policy, emphasizing a multigenerational approach that reflects the country's aspirations and strategic interests on the global stage.





Primary Elements of India's Multigenerational Foreign Policy





Strategic Autonomy And Pragmatism





Jaishankar emphasized the importance of strategic autonomy, allowing India to navigate complex international relations without being overly reliant on any single power. This pragmatic approach is designed to enhance India's global standing while pursuing its national interests effectively.





Neighbourhood First Policy





The Neighbourhood First Policy remains a cornerstone of India's foreign strategy, focusing on strengthening ties with neighbouring countries. This includes initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and stability in South Asia, reflecting India's historical and cultural connections with its neighbours.





Engagement With The Global South





India aims to deepen its engagement with the Global South, seeking partnerships that are mutually beneficial and respectful of sovereignty. This includes outreach efforts to Latin America and Caribbean nations, as well as participation in various international forums like BRICS and G-20, where India can amplify its voice on global issues.





Multilateralism And Regional Cooperation





Jaishankar pointed out India's commitment to multilateralism, advocating for reforms in global governance structures to better represent emerging economies. India’s involvement in regional groupings such as ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) reflects this commitment.





Economic Diplomacy





A significant aspect of India's foreign policy is economic diplomacy, which focuses on enhancing trade relations and investment opportunities abroad. This approach not only supports domestic economic growth but also positions India as a pivotal player in global supply chains.





Security Initiatives





India's foreign policy also prioritizes security cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts and maritime security. Initiatives like the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) aim to promote stability in the Indian Ocean region, which is crucial for trade routes and regional security.





Adaptation To Global Changes





Jaishankar noted that India’s foreign policy must adapt to the fragmentation of the international order, leveraging opportunities created by geopolitical shifts, such as China’s assertiveness. This adaptability is essential for maintaining relevance in a rapidly changing global landscape.





Jaishankar's articulation of India's multigenerational foreign policy underscores a balanced approach that combines historical ties with modern strategic imperatives, aiming to position India as a leading global player while addressing both regional and international challenges.







