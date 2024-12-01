



On the occasion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day, Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are aware of the importance of providing new technologies and facilities to soldiers. This statement reflects a broader commitment by the Indian government to enhance the capabilities and welfare of armed forces personnel.





Both PM Modi and HM Shah acknowledged the bravery and sacrifices of BSF personnel. Modi stated that their vigilance and courage are crucial for national safety, while Shah praised their unwavering dedication to protecting India's borders.





CM Saha's remarks suggest that the government is focused on integrating advanced technologies into military operations. This aligns with Shah's previous statements about enhancing internal security through modern policing methods and technological advancements in law enforcement.





The government's emphasis on providing better facilities and support for soldiers indicates a proactive approach in addressing the needs of those serving at the forefront of national security.





This commitment to modernization and support for armed forces personnel is part of a larger strategy aimed at ensuring a robust defence framework for India, particularly as the BSF celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.







