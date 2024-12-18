



US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to imposing reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high import duties, specifically targeting India and Brazil. During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump criticized India's tariff policies, stating, "They charge a lot," and emphasized that if India levies high tariffs on American goods, the US will respond with equivalent tariffs. He highlighted instances where India charges tariffs as high as 100% or even 200% on certain products, suggesting that such practices create an unfair trade environment.





Trump's remarks reflect his broader trade strategy aimed at achieving fairness in international trade. He stated, "If they tax us, we tax them the same amount," underscoring the principle of reciprocity in trade relations. This approach aims to address what he perceives as long-standing imbalances that disadvantage American exporters.





In his comments, Trump noted that this policy would not only apply to India but also to other nations with similar tariff structures. He has previously labelled India as a "tariff king" and has accused it of maintaining some of the highest tariffs globally. Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that reciprocity would be a cornerstone of the upcoming administration's trade policy.







