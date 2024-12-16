



Recent analysis surrounding India's Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) deal have intensified, particularly with insights from former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. He has indicated that the Dassault Rafale is a strong contender for winning the MRFA deal, which aims to procure 114 fighter jets to bolster the IAF's capabilities.





The Rafale's operational success within the IAF, where it has already been integrated and deployed, gives it a significant advantage over other competitors. The familiarity and established logistics associated with the Rafale are crucial factors in its favor.





Bhadauria emphasized that purchasing additional Rafales would provide logistical and operational commonality between the IAF and the Indian Navy, which is also acquiring the naval variant of the Rafale. This would streamline maintenance and operational readiness across both branches of the armed forces.





The MRFA program emphasizes indigenization, requiring substantial technology transfer and local manufacturing. While there are concerns about Dassault's willingness to fully commit to this due to past reservations regarding Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bhadauria suggested that a partnership could still be viable.





Competitors In The MRFA Deal





The MRFA tender includes several international contenders:





Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Boeing F-15EX Eagle II

Eurofighter Typhoon

Lockheed Martin F-21 (a variant of the F-16)

Mikoyan MiG-35

SAAB JAS 39 Gripen E/F

Sukhoi Su-35





Despite this competitive landscape, the Rafale's established presence in India and its successful performance during previous evaluations position it as a likely front-runner for the deal.





The procurement process for the MRFA has faced delays, with the IAF currently operating at only 31 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. The urgency for new aircraft is underscored by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's remarks about needing these fighters "as on yesterday" to maintain operational effectiveness. If selected, Bhadauria noted that acquiring additional Rafales could help fulfil long-standing requirements for advanced multi-role combat capabilities within the IAF.





Multiple aircraft are in contention for India's MRFA deal, Air Marshal Bhadauria's insights suggest that the Dassault Rafale stands out due to its operational familiarity, logistical advantages, and potential for further collaboration in indigenous manufacturing.







