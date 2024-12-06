



India is set to significantly enhance its naval capabilities with the anticipated procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three Scorpene-class submarines. This landmark deal with France is expected to be finalized by January 2025, as confirmed by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi during a recent press briefing ahead of Navy Day.





Rafale-M Fighter Jets





The Rafale-M jets, designed for carrier operations, will primarily be deployed on India's indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant.





This acquisition is valued at over ₹50,000 crore and is crucial for enhancing India's strike capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amidst increasing maritime challenges posed by China and Pakistan.





The Rafale-M jets will feature advanced weaponry, including Meteor missiles, and are noted for their agility and combat efficiency, sharing about 80% of their components with the Rafale jets already in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Scorpene-Class Submarines





The deal also includes three additional Scorpene-class submarines, which are recognized for their stealth and advanced technology. These submarines are currently under construction at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.





The new submarines will contribute to India's underwater deterrence capabilities and are part of a broader strategy to enhance its submarine fleet, which includes plans for nuclear-powered submarines.





The acquisition of these advanced systems reflects India's commitment to modernizing its naval forces in response to evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. The growing naval presence of China and its strategic manoeuvres have prompted India to bolster its maritime capabilities to maintain a competitive edge.





Major General Dhruv Katoch (Retd) highlighted that these acquisitions will enable India to secure vital sea lanes from the East coast of Africa to the Straits of Malacca, thereby reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the IOR.





The impending contracts for the Rafale-M jets and Scorpene submarines mark a transformative leap in India's naval strength. With these enhancements, India aims to ensure robust maritime security while addressing regional threats effectively. As Admiral Tripathi emphasized, the Indian Navy is prepared to meet any potential challenges from neighbouring countries.







