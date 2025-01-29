File Photo





On January 29, 2025, a significant event occurred in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, where 29 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered to security forces. This group belonged to the Kutul area committee of Maoists and cited disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and internal conflicts within their organization as reasons for their decision to surrender.





The surrender is seen as a major success for security forces, with Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar highlighting that the individuals were influenced by ongoing development projects in the region, such as the rapid construction of roads. These initiatives have reportedly inspired them to seek a normal life away from militancy.





Since January 2024, a total of 71 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur, with over 60 Maoists killed and about 50 arrested during this period. The government's rehabilitation policy, which offers housing and employment to surrendered Naxalites, has played a crucial role in encouraging these individuals to reintegrate into society. Each surrendered member received a financial assistance of ₹25,000 as part of the rehabilitation efforts.





This incident marks a notable turning point in the ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, reflecting both the challenges faced by the Maoist movement and the effectiveness of government initiatives aimed at promoting peace and development in conflict-affected areas.





PTI







