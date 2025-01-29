



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Bridgestone Headquarters in Tokyo on January 29, 2025, where he engaged in discussions with Bridgestone Corporation's Global CEO, Shuichi Ishibashi, and other company executives regarding investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.





During this meeting, CM Yadav extended an invitation to the officials to attend the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal, emphasizing the state's potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing sectors as a prime destination for industrial investment.





In addition to his discussions at Bridgestone, CM Yadav met with Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). They explored collaboration possibilities in areas such as skill development, urban transport, and smart city initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.





The Chief Minister's visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Japan, showcasing the state's investment potential to various Japanese companies and organizations.





ANI







