



Ajaneesh Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Argentina, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 29, 2025. Currently serving as the Ambassador of India to Estonia, Kumar is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.





Ajaneesh Kumar is a member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from the 1996 batch. He has held various significant positions throughout his career, including his previous role as High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam and assignments in countries such as Mexico, Argentina, and Bern.





He holds degrees in Physics and Law, which complement his extensive diplomatic experience.





This appointment marks a continuation of Kumar's service in high-profile diplomatic roles, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening its relations with Argentina and the broader Latin American region.





ANI







