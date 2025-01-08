



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has achieved a significant milestone by ranking among the top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This recognition, announced on January 8, 2025, highlights APSEZ's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.





APSEZ received a score of 68 out of 100, reflecting a three-point increase from the previous year. This advancement places the company in the 97th percentile within its sector, up from the 96th percentile in 2023.





For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the top position in the Environment dimension of the assessment. The company also excelled in various criteria across the Social, Governance, and Economic dimensions, including transparency, supply chain management, and customer relations.





In December 2024, APSEZ reported an 8% year-on-year growth in total cargo volume, handling 38.4 million metric tonnes (MMT). Notably, container volumes surged by 22% during this period.





APSEZ aims to expand its cargo handling capacity from 633 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 1 billion mtpa by 2030. The company is also focused on increasing its international cargo volumes significantly over the next few years.





This achievement underscores APSEZ's ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and aligns with its goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040.





