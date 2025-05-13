



India’s indigenous anti-drone system, the Drone-Detect, Deter, and Destroy (D4) system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has emerged as a formidable shield against Pakistan’s increasing use of drones along the western border.





This ground-based, nearly invisible system has been instrumental in neutralising a majority of aerial incursions, particularly those involving Turkish-supplied unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and is being compared to Israel’s “Iron Dome” for its effectiveness in intercepting and destroying incoming threats.





The D4 system’s strength lies in its multi-layered, multi-sensor approach, combining radar, radio frequency (RF) detection, and electro-optic identification to detect and track drones. For neutralisation, the system employs a two-pronged strategy:





Soft Kill: The D4 system uses RF and GNSS jamming, as well as GPS spoofing, to disrupt the navigational and communication links of enemy drones. By denying or confusing the GPS signals that autonomous drones rely on, the system can cause them to lose their way or crash mid-flight.





Hard Kill: If soft-kill measures are insufficient, the system can deploy high-energy directed-energy weapons, such as powerful lasers, to physically destroy drones in the air. The Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad played a critical role in developing these laser-based countermeasures.





The D4 system is highly adaptable, available in both vehicle-mounted and static configurations. Vehicle-mounted units provide mobile protection for troops and assets in dynamic, war-like situations, while static units are deployed at key military installations, offering 360-degree coverage and the ability to shoot down even small drones. Its integrated command and control centre ensures seamless operation and rapid response.





The development of the D4 system was a collaborative effort involving several DRDO labs, including the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), CHESS, and the Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE). Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) manufactures the system under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, supported by a network of Indian industries.





Operationally, the D4 system has proven highly effective during recent escalations, such as when Pakistan launched swarms of drones to probe and degrade Indian air defences. India’s D4 system, alongside conventional air defence assets like the S-400, Barak-8, and Akash missiles, successfully intercepted and neutralised hundreds of drones across multiple locations, thwarting attempts to overwhelm Indian defences.





The D4 system’s repeated use of directed-energy weapons and jamming capabilities offers a cost-effective solution to the challenge of drone swarms, as these methods do not deplete ammunition stocks like traditional missiles. Its success has been recognised by multiple Indian security agencies and demonstrated to foreign defence forces, underscoring its status as a technological game-changer in modern warfare.





DRDO’s D4 anti-drone system has significantly strengthened India’s air defence posture, rendering Pakistan’s drone incursions largely ineffective and establishing a new benchmark for indigenous counter-UAS technology.





