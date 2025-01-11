



The Army Day Mela, officially titled "Know Your Army Mela," is set to take place in Bengaluru on January 11, 2025, from 8 AM to 4 PM at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road. This event is part of the celebrations for the 77th Indian Army Day, which commemorates the transition of command to Field Marshal K M Cariappa in 1949.





Event Highlights





Expected Attendance: Approximately 10,000 people are anticipated to participate in this outreach initiative aimed at fostering connections between the Army and civilians.





Cultural Performances: The event will feature performances by Army bands, as well as exhibitions showcasing the bond between soldiers and their working animals, including dogs and horses.





Interactive Experiences: Attendees will have the chance to engage with various activities, including:





Daredevil motorcycle shows by the Tornadoes Motorcycle Display Team.





Para-motor gliding and drone demonstrations.





Opportunities to drive Army vehicles through simulators and even ride horses.





Educational and Informative Stalls





Stalls providing insights into Army operations and technology.





Information on recruitment opportunities and veterans' assistance.





Medical aid services and food stalls offering a variety of cuisines.





Purpose And Significance





Major General V T Mathew emphasized that this event serves as a tribute to the dedication of soldiers and aims to bridge the gap between the military and the public. It is designed not only to entertain but also to educate attendees about military life and operations, thereby inspiring future generations to consider careers in the armed forces.





This year's Mela represents a significant outreach effort, especially following the challenges posed by COVID-19, aiming to reconnect with communities and showcase the Indian Army's capabilities in a dynamic and engaging manner.





PTI







