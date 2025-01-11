



Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit India from January 15 to 18, 2025. This visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India and marks the first visit by a Singaporean president to India in a decade.





The visit aims to enhance cooperation in non-traditional sectors, particularly in green energy, urban planning, and skill development. Discussions will likely include the signing of two skill development agreements, one of which focuses on semiconductor training in Odisha.





During his stay, President Shanmugaratnam will hold high-level meetings with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also expected to engage with several other ministers, including those responsible for finance, health, and commerce.





A significant part of the visit includes a trip to Odisha, where Singapore has been designated as the partner country for the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29. This reflects a commitment to strengthening business partnerships and exploring opportunities in various sectors.





The visit underscores the evolving relationship between India and Singapore, particularly after both countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2024. This partnership emphasizes collaboration across economic, technological, and geopolitical dimensions, with Singapore being India's largest trading partner within ASEAN.





President Shanmugaratnam's visit is expected to pave the way for deeper bilateral ties and explore new avenues for cooperation that align with both nations' strategic interests.





ANI







