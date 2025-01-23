



Early on January 22, 2025, Indian Army troops opened fire on a Pakistani drone that was detected hovering in Indian airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.





The drone was spotted around 1 AM, prompting the soldiers to fire nearly a dozen rounds at it, which caused the drone to retreat towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after briefly hovering near the border fence in the Mendhar sector.





Following the incident, a search operation was initiated at first light to investigate potential airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone.





This operation was ongoing at the time of reporting. The military's quick response highlights ongoing security concerns regarding drone activity in the region, particularly related to cross-border smuggling activities.





PTI







