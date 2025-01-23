



On January 22, 2025, two suspected Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. Among the deceased was Shanti Devi, identified as a woman commander and the wife of a notorious Maoist leader, Ranvijay Mahto, who was arrested during the operation.





The encounter began early Wednesday morning in a forest approximately 50 km from the district headquarters and resulted from intelligence gathered following Mahto's arrest the previous night.





The police reported that the gunfight led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, indicating the presence of organized Maoist activity in the area.





Shanti Devi was noted for her involvement in various criminal activities, including murder and bombings. The operation reflects ongoing efforts by security forces to combat Maoist insurgency in the region, which has seen increased violence and conflict in recent months.





PTI







