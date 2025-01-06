



EAM S. Jaishankar met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi on January 6, 2025, to discuss the evolution of India-US relations over the past four years. This meeting is significant as it marks Sullivan's final official engagement in the Indo-Pacific region before the transition to the incoming Trump administration.





During their discussions, Jaishankar highlighted Sullivan's "personal contribution" to strengthening the India-US partnership, noting the openness of their conversations and the deepening of bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including defense, technology, and maritime security. The meeting also included a review of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), which focuses on collaboration in critical areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.





Sullivan's visit is characterized as a capstone meeting, aimed at reinforcing the strategic ties between the two nations. He is expected to engage with Indian leaders and deliver a speech at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, emphasizing the progress made under the iCET initiative. The discussions are set against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, particularly concerning shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.





