



Polish Charge d'Affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, has expressed enthusiasm for enhancing cooperation with India as Poland assumes the presidency of the European Union (EU) for the next six months. In recent statements, he emphasized that strengthening ties with India will be a key priority during this period, particularly in light of the current geopolitical challenges facing Europe.





Domzalski described India as Poland's strategic partner in Asia, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024 significantly contributed to this relationship.





The Polish envoy, further spoke on Poland chairing the European Union and emphasised that Warsaw's priority will be security situation amid the current geopolitical situation and ongoing Russia-Ukarine conflict. He added that supporting Ukraine will be one of their main goals.





Economic development is set to be a major focus for Poland during its EU presidency. Domzalski mentioned plans to discuss a potential free trade agreement between India and the EU, aiming to bring the two closer together.





Given the ongoing tensions related to Russia and Ukraine, Domzalski indicated that security will also be a significant aspect of Poland's agenda during its presidency. He reiterated the need for cooperation in addressing these challenges.





The Polish envoy expressed hope for an EU-India summit early in 2025, which would further solidify the partnership and discuss various areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.





Domzalski's remarks reflect a commitment to deepening Poland-India relations and enhancing collaboration within the broader EU framework during this pivotal time.





