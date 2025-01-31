



The Indian government has recently approved a significant procurement deal worth ₹10,200 crore for ammunition intended for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. This decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and is expected to enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army, particularly in light of ongoing border tensions with neighbouring countries.





Valued at ₹5,700 crore, this ammunition type has an extended strike range of approximately 45 kilometers.





This contract, worth ₹4,500 crore, is designed to reach distances up to 37 kilometers and is capable of deploying multiple bomblets, including anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, to saturate a target area.





The production of these munitions will be handled by a collaboration between Nagpur-based Solar Industries and Munitions India Limited (MIL), with a production ratio of 60:40.





Strategic Importance of Pinaka System





The Pinaka rocket system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is one of India's most advanced artillery systems. Each launcher can fire a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds, targeting areas up to 40 kilometers away. The system has been successfully integrated into the Indian Army's artillery units and is currently deployed along critical borders with China and Pakistan.





The Indian Army operates four existing Pinaka regiments and plans to expand this number by adding six more regiments in the future. The enhancement of the Pinaka system is part of India's broader strategy to modernize its artillery capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign weapon systems. The ongoing development includes plans to extend the range of the Pinaka rockets from the current maximum of 75 kilometers to as much as 300 kilometers in future variants.





This procurement approval reflects India's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities through indigenous technology and production. The move aligns with the government's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing while enhancing operational readiness against potential threats along its borders.





IANS







