



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on January 31, 2025, that it is actively collaborating with the United States on procedural matters to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the U.S. Supreme Court had recently dismissed Rana's petition against extradition, clearing a significant legal hurdle in the process.





Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is accused of being involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans. He was linked to David Coleman Headley, another conspirator who has already pleaded guilty and cooperated with U.S. authorities against Rana. Following a series of legal challenges in U.S. courts, including a failed appeal to the Supreme Court, Rana's extradition now seems imminent.





The MEA's statement indicates that after the Supreme Court's ruling on January 21, which denied Rana’s final petition, discussions with U.S. officials are focused on finalizing the procedural steps necessary for his return to India. The U.S. State Department has expressed its long-standing support for India's efforts to bring perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks to justice and is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Rana's extradition.





Rana's extradition could potentially reveal more about local involvement in the Mumbai attacks and provide insights into the broader terrorist networks operating from Pakistan. Security agencies in India are hopeful that Rana may disclose critical information about his connections to various terrorist organizations and operatives involved in planning and executing the attacks.





