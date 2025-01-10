



Bangladesh has strongly condemned recent allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the mistreatment of Indian fishermen while in Bangladeshi custody. On January 9, 2025, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry labeled these claims as "baseless and fabricated," expressing "utter dismay and deep disappointment" over the remarks that undermine bilateral relations between the two countries.





The controversy arose after Banerjee stated that some of the 95 Indian fishermen released from Bangladeshi detention reported being assaulted during their time in custody. She noted that some fishermen appeared injured and limping, alleging they were beaten while restrained. In response, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry asserted that all allegations of physical abuse were thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. They emphasized that the detained fishermen were treated appropriately, with access to consular support from the Indian High Commission during their detention.





The reciprocal repatriation of the fishermen, which took place on January 5, 2025, was seen as a positive step in a context of strained relations between India and Bangladesh. The two countries exchanged 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen who had been detained for crossing maritime boundaries. Bangladesh reiterated its commitment to resolving humanitarian issues collaboratively with India, urging all parties to refrain from making unfounded accusations that could jeopardize mutual respect and cooperation.





ANI







