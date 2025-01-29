



The recent disengagement of troops between India and China, particularly in the Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh, marks a significant yet cautious step towards reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This process, which was completed on October 30, 2024, followed an agreement reached on October 21, aimed at fostering peace and stability after years of military standoffs that began in May 2020.





The disengagement involved both Indian and Chinese forces pulling back to positions they held prior to April 2020, effectively restoring the situation to a pre-standoff state. Verification of this troop pullback is ongoing, with both sides expected to resume patrolling in areas that had been restricted due to the heightened military presence.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that while this disengagement is a positive development, it is merely the first step towards broader de-escalation efforts that will need to address the massing of troops along the LAC.





Despite this progress, significant issues remain. The disengagement agreement is limited to the specific areas of Depsang and Demchok, and does not encompass other contentious zones along the LAC where tensions persist. Concerns have been raised regarding China's continued aggressive territorial claims and military infrastructure development near sensitive regions, which casts doubt on its commitment to maintaining peace.





General Upendra Dwivedi, the Indian Army Chief, emphasized a "degree of standoff" still exists, indicating that trust between the two nations requires rebuilding. He noted that while there have been some agreements regarding patrols and grazing grounds, the absence of buffer zones in this disengagement raises questions about long-term stability.





The disengagement process has broader implications for India-China relations and regional stability. It reflects India's strategic approach of balancing domestic pressures with international imperatives while navigating its complex relationship with China. However, experts caution that India must remain vigilant; any perceived concessions could be interpreted by China as weakness rather than pragmatism.





In conclusion, while the recent troop disengagement has opened a small window for improved relations between India and China, substantial challenges remain. Both nations must engage in continued dialogue to address unresolved issues and build a framework for lasting peace along their disputed border.





PTI







