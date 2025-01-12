



China has successfully launched its first space mission of 2025, deploying the Shijian-25 satellite into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) aboard a Long March 3B rocket. This mission took place on January 6, 2025, at 4:00 AM local time from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, marking a significant milestone as the first orbital launch of the year and the 555th flight of the Long March rocket series.





The Shijian-25 satellite is designed to test advanced technologies for on-orbit refuelling and satellite life-extension services. These capabilities are crucial for enhancing the operational lifespan of satellites already in orbit, potentially reducing costs and minimizing space debris. The satellite was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).





This launch not only demonstrates China's growing expertise in space technology but also reflects its commitment to sustainable space operations. By enabling satellites to be serviced in orbit, such as through fuel replenishment, China aims to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its space missions. The implications of this technology extend beyond civilian applications, as it could also serve military purposes, raising concerns among other space-faring nations about potential dual-use capabilities.





The successful launch of Shijian-25 sets a strong precedent for China's future space endeavours in 2025, which may include additional crewed missions and further advancements in satellite technology.





