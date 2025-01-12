



The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in its territorial waters, seizing two fishing trawlers during the operation. This incident occurred on the night of January 12, 2025, in the sea area north of Mannar, as part of a special operation by the Navy.





This arrest adds to a growing list of similar incidents, with the Sri Lankan Navy reporting that 529 Indian fishermen have been apprehended throughout the year, alongside the confiscation of 68 trawlers. The ongoing issue of fishing disputes between India and Sri Lanka has been a contentious topic, often leading to tensions between the two nations.





Both countries frequently arrest fishermen for inadvertently crossing into each other's territorial waters, particularly in the rich fishing grounds of the Palk Strait.





Efforts to resolve these disputes have been discussed at diplomatic levels, but incidents like this continue to highlight the complexities of maritime boundaries and fishing rights in the region.





