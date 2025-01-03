



China has recently escalated its sanctions against the United States by targeting 28 defence firms, primarily due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan. This action is part of a broader strategy to safeguard China's national security and interests, as articulated by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.





Number of Firms Targeted: 28 U.S. defence companies added to China’s Export Control List.





Key Companies Involved: Major defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin (including five subsidiaries), General Dynamics (three subsidiaries), Raytheon (three subsidiaries), and Boeing (one subsidiary) are among those sanctioned.





Prohibitions: The listed companies are now barred from receiving dual-use goods—items that can serve both military and civilian purposes—from Chinese entities. Furthermore, they are prohibited from conducting import and export activities in China and making new investments there.





Unreliable Entities List: In addition to the Export Control List, ten of these firms have been designated as "unreliable entities," which imposes even stricter sanctions, including travel bans for their executives.





This move follows a series of U.S. actions perceived as threats to China's national security, particularly regarding military support for Taiwan. The Chinese government views these sanctions as necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and fulfill international obligations related to non-proliferation. The ongoing tensions between the two nations reflect a complex interplay of trade, military strategy, and geopolitical interests.





China's sanctions against these U.S. defence firms highlight the increasing friction between Beijing and Washington over military support for Taiwan and underscore China's commitment to defending its national interests in the face of perceived external threats.





ANI







