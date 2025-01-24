



SANJAY is an automated system which integrates the inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processing them to confirm their veracity, preventing duplication and fusing them to produce a Common Surveillance Picture of the battlefield over secured Army Data Network & Satellite Communication Network.





Key Features of 'SANJAY':





Integration of Data: The system integrates inputs from ground sensors and aerial platforms, providing comprehensive situational awareness.





Network-Centric Warfare: It aims to support network-centric operations, which are crucial for modern military engagements.





Transformational Impact: Singh emphasized that 'SANJAY' could significantly transform future military operations by leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure effective monitoring and response capabilities on the battlefield.





It will enhance battlefield transparency and transform the future battlefield through a Centralised Web Application which will provide inputs to Command & Army Headquarters, and the Indian Army Decision Support System.





The BSS is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cutting-edge analytics. It will monitor the vast land borders, prevent intrusions, assess situations with unparalleled accuracy and prove to be a force multiplier in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance.





This would enable commanders to operate in both conventional & sub-conventional operations in a Network Centric Environment. Its induction will be an extraordinary leap towards data and network centricity in the Indian Army.





SANJAY has been indigenously & jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) creating a conducive ecosystem towards achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ as a follow up to the Indian Army’s ‘Year of Technology Absorption’.





These systems will be inducted to all operational Brigades, Divisions & Corps of the Indian Army in three phases with effect from March to October of 2025, which has been declared as ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence (MoD). This system has been developed under the Buy (Indian) category at a cost of ₹2,402 crore.





The introduction of 'SANJAY' marks a significant step towards modernizing India's defence capabilities, aligning with global advancements in military technology.





