



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Micheál Martin on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Ireland, marking his second term in office.





The announcement came after Martin was elected by lawmakers on January 23, 2025, with a vote tally of 95 to 76 in favour of his nomination. This election followed a chaotic parliamentary session where opposition protests delayed the vote initially scheduled for January 22.





In his statement, PM Modi expressed a commitment to working closely with Martin's government, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between India and Ireland.





He highlighted the shared values and mutual interests that bind the two nations. Martin, who leads the Fianna Fáil party, previously served as Prime Minister from 2020 to 2022 and is now set to govern in coalition with Fine Gael and several independent lawmakers.





ANI







