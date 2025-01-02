



The Indian Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure 23-mm anti-drone ammunition for the Indian Army. This initiative aims to enhance the Army's capabilities in countering drone threats, particularly those posed by commercially available unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions.





The 23-mm ammunition will be utilized with existing ZU-23-mm and Schilka anti-aircraft systems, which are designed for point air defence in vulnerable areas. These systems are capable of firing at a high rate, exceeding 800 rounds per minute per barrel. The RFI specifically highlights the need for ammunition that can improve hit probability against drones, which have become increasingly effective in modern conflicts due to their low radar cross-section and small size.





The RFI invites responses from both defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private companies under the "Make in India" initiative.





The ammunition must be compatible with the ZU-23-mm and Schilka systems, featuring a proximity or timed fuse to enhance effectiveness against aerial targets. It should also have a shelf life of at least ten years and operate effectively in extreme temperatures ranging from -25°C to +45°C.





Interested vendors must submit their offers by February 17, 2025, following a pre-submission meeting scheduled for February 16.





This procurement is part of a broader strategy to bolster India's air defence capabilities amid evolving threats from drone technology. The recent conflicts have underscored the necessity for effective countermeasures against drones that can evade traditional defences. By enhancing its arsenal with specialized anti-drone ammunition, the Indian Army aims to maintain operational readiness and protect critical installations from aerial threats.





Overall, this move reflects India's commitment to modernizing its defence capabilities and fostering domestic manufacturing in the defence sector.





