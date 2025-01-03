Israel has officially confirmed a significant commando raid that took place in September 2024, targeting an Iranian missile production facility in Syria. This operation, which occurred on September 8-9, involved over 100 soldiers from the elite Sayeret Shaldag unit and was designed to dismantle an underground complex located near Maysaf, a city known for its military installations.





The raid aimed to destroy a facility capable of producing precision-guided missiles and long-range rockets, which were intended for use by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the region.





Israeli forces were flown into Syria using helicopters, supported by aerial bombardments from fighter jets and naval vessels. The operation included extensive planning and intelligence gathering over several years, focusing on the growing threat posed by the facility.





The Israeli military reported that critical machinery and documents were seized during the operation. While the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 27 casualties from the raid, the Israeli military did not disclose specific casualty figures.





This raid reflects Israel's ongoing strategy to counter Iranian influence and military capabilities in Syria, particularly following the civil war that has altered the dynamics of power in the region. The facility was reportedly under Iranian supervision and represented a significant threat due to its potential to mass-produce missiles.





The operation was part of a broader pattern of Israeli military actions aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment in Syria and ensuring that advanced weaponry does not fall into hostile hands. The confirmation of this raid comes amid increased tensions in the region, particularly following recent conflicts involving Iran-backed groups.





