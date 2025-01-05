



India is positioned to emerge as a significant global powerhouse by 2025, driven by its economic growth and evolving defence strategies. Here’s an overview of key developments in both sectors:





India is set to surpass Japan in GDP, becoming the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025, with a nominal GDP expected to reach approximately $4.339 trillion, compared to Japan's $4.310 trillion. This shift reflects India's rapid economic ascent, having already overtaken the UK in 2022.





Various forecasts indicate that India's GDP growth will remain resilient, with S&P Global projecting growth rates of around 6.8% for FY25 and 6.9% for FY26. Despite experiencing a slowdown in the last quarter of 2024, where GDP grew at only 5.4%, the overall outlook remains positive due to strong urban consumption and infrastructure investments.





While India faces challenges such as reliance on imports for energy and a need for greater efficiency in resource use, it also has opportunities in renewable energy and technology sectors. The government aims to bolster green energy capacity significantly by 2025, enhancing its position in global energy markets.





India is recalibrating its defence strategies to address multifaceted challenges, including geopolitical tensions and technological advancements. Key initiatives include enhancing indigenous defence production and modernizing armed forces, which are crucial for securing maritime trade routes and strengthening global partnerships.





India aims to achieve a target of $5 billion in defence exports by 2025, showcasing advancements in military technology such as missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This not only reflects India's growing technological capabilities but also contributes positively to its economy.





Technological Innovation: The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics into defence strategies is expected to revolutionize India's approach to security. The thriving start-up ecosystem in defence technology is set to accelerate progress further.





India's trajectory towards becoming a global powerhouse by 2025 hinges on its ability to maintain robust economic growth while simultaneously enhancing its defence capabilities. With strategic initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and self-reliance, India is well-positioned to play a pivotal role on the global stage in the coming years.





