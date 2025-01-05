



India has significantly increased its border security measures in response to the deepening military ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This development is particularly concerning for India due to its strategic implications for regional security.





The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, recently visited the North Bengal Frontier to evaluate border security, particularly focusing on the sensitive Siliguri Corridor. This corridor is crucial as it connects India's north-eastern states to the mainland and is in close proximity to Bangladesh.





India is deploying advanced technological solutions along its border with Bangladesh. This includes the implementation of surveillance systems and high-level inspections aimed at curbing infiltration and smuggling activities, especially in areas that are not physically fenced.





The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has seen a historic thaw, marked by upcoming military training programs where Pakistani forces will train Bangladeshi soldiers. This is the first such cooperation since the 1971 war, indicating a significant shift in their defence relations.





Bangladesh's participation in Pakistan's 'Aman 2025' naval exercises further solidifies this growing military alignment. Such collaborations raise alarms in New Delhi regarding potential security threats, particularly concerning arms transfers that could empower insurgent groups within India.





The evolving dynamics between Pakistan and Bangladesh pose serious challenges for India's national security. The Indian government is particularly concerned about:





There are fears that enhanced military cooperation could lead to the transfer of weapons and explosives to groups that may threaten India's internal security.





The backdrop of unresolved issues from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War adds complexity to these relations, as both nations seek to mend historical rifts while simultaneously enhancing military ties.





India's ramped-up border security efforts reflect its proactive stance in addressing the geopolitical shifts resulting from the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This situation underscores the importance of vigilant border management to safeguard national interests amidst evolving regional dynamics.





Agencies







