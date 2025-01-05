



ISRO has achieved a significant milestone in space agriculture by successfully germinating cowpea seeds in microgravity conditions aboard the PSLV-C60 mission. Here are the key details regarding this ground breaking experiment:





The cowpea seeds were part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The seeds were launched on December 30, 2024, and sprouted just four days later, marking a notable achievement in understanding plant growth in space.

In this experiment, eight cowpea seeds are placed in a controlled environment designed to simulate the conditions that plants may encounter during space travel. The aim is to study how these seeds germinate and grow under regulated environmental factors, which are crucial for their development.

The seeds were housed in a closed-box system equipped with active thermal control to simulate Earth-like conditions. This setup allowed for passive measurements of environmental factors such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, temperature, relative humidity, and soil moisture. These parameters are crucial for monitoring plant growth and ensuring optimal conditions for germination.





This experiment is pivotal for future long-duration space missions, as it provides insights into how plants adapt and grow in microgravity. Understanding these processes is essential for sustaining plant life during extended space travel, which is crucial for human missions to destinations like Mars.





The CROPS experiment is designed to last five to seven days, aiming to demonstrate not only seed germination but also the growth of the plants until they reach the two-leaf stage. ISRO anticipates that leaves will begin to appear shortly after germination.





In addition to the CROPS experiment, ISRO also shared an update on its space docking experiment. The chaser satellite, which is orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 470 km, is set to dock with the target satellite on Tuesday. If successful, India will join a select group of nations—Russia, the US, and China—that have mastered this advanced technology.





This successful germination of cowpea seeds represents a major step forward in ISRO's efforts to develop sustainable agricultural practices in space, ultimately supporting future exploration endeavours.





