



Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, marking a historic return to the White House after his previous term from 2017 to 2021. The inauguration took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather conditions, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath of office.





In his inaugural address, Trump emphasised a "crisis of trust" in the country and outlined his commitment to restoring sovereignty, safety, and justice. He pledged to take immediate action through a series of executive orders targeting immigration, energy policy, and diversity initiatives within federal agencies. Among his promises were a crackdown on illegal immigration and a rollback of Biden-era climate regulations.





The ceremony was attended by former presidents, key officials, and family members, marking a significant moment as Trump overcame numerous challenges, including impeachments and criminal indictments, to regain the presidency. His tone during the address was confrontational, criticizing the previous administration and presenting himself as a victim of governmental "weaponization".





Trump's immediate focus includes signing executive orders that aim to reshape American policies significantly. He has indicated plans to withdraw from international agreements like the Paris climate accord and dismantle diversity programs within federal agencies. His return to power is seen as a pivotal moment for the Republican Party, which now holds unified control of Washington.





ANI







