



An Indian Army soldier was killed during an overnight encounter with terrorists in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at Zaloora Gujjarpati, where security forces were engaged in a gunfight with militants.





The soldier, identified as Sepoy Pangala Kartheek of the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, sustained injuries during the exchange and later succumbed while being evacuated from the scene.





The encounter began when security forces initiated a cordon and search operation after detecting gunfire from a militant hideout. They maintained vigilance throughout the night and intensified their search efforts for suspected terrorists in the area on January 20, 2025.





Further details regarding the operation and any additional casualties have yet to be released as investigations continue.





