Donald Trump's upcoming administration is shaping up to have a distinctly pro-India and anti-China stance, as he appoints key officials known for their hawkish views on China and support for India.





It was during Trump’s first term that India-US ties blossomed after predecessors Bush and Obama pushed bilateral ties to a new level. Trump declared China a strategic threat and rival, bringing US-India ties closer. It was he who revived the Quad grouping in 2017 and removed hurdles in defence cooperation by signing two key pacts.





1. Marco Rubio As Secretary of State:





Rubio has a history of advocating for stronger ties with India and has introduced legislation aimed at elevating India's status as a key US ally, similar to Japan and Israel. This legislation includes provisions to block security assistance to Pakistan if it sponsors terrorism against India. His focus on countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region aligns with the broader strategic goals of the Trump administration.





Rubio has long been one of Congress' leading advocates for stronger China policy. His support for Hong Kong democracy protesters earned him Chinese sanctions in 2020, meaning he could be the first secretary of state under active Chinese travel restrictions.

Rubio's assertive approach toward China marks him as a “China hawk.” He has called China a substantial threat to US economic and military power, supporting measures such as sanctions and limitations on Chinese technology firms, including Huawei. Rubio also pushed for an investigation into TikTok's potential security risks due to its ties to China.





2. Michael Waltz as National Security Adviser:





Mike Waltz, who should be the next NSA, is also a major India supporter.





Waltz, who co-chairs the India Caucus in the House of Representatives, has been a strong proponent of enhancing US-India defence cooperation and reducing reliance on China. His appointment signals a continuation of policies that favour India's strategic interests while applying pressure on Pakistan regarding its ties with China.



He is the head of the India caucus, and has advocated strengthening US defence and security cooperation with India.

He has criticised China’s trade and economic practices and has long called for reduction of American dependence on China’s manufacturing, and strengthening US technology.





3. Robert Lighthizer As Trade Envoy:





Lighthizer, known for his role in the trade wars during Trump's first term, is expected to focus on reducing dependency on China and strengthening economic ties with India.





The appointments suggest a significant shift in US foreign policy towards South Asia:





Focus on Countering China: The new administration's approach will likely prioritize countering China's influence in the region, which may lead to increased tensions with Pakistan, as US officials express scepticism towards Islamabad's relationship with Beijing.





Strengthening US-India Relations: The administration is expected to bolster defence and economic ties with India, viewing it as a crucial partner in maintaining regional stability against Chinese expansionism.





Challenges For Pakistan: With Trump's team comprising figures who are critical of Pakistan's actions, Islamabad may face increased pressure to curb its support for militant groups and reassess its strategic partnership with China.





Trump's selections reflect a clear intent to reshape US foreign policy in South Asia by reinforcing alliances with India while adopting a more confrontational stance towards China and diminishing support for Pakistan.





