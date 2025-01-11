



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that its multi-layer clothing system, HIMKAVACH, has successfully cleared all user trials. This innovative clothing system is specifically designed to operate effectively in extreme temperature ranges from +20°C to -60°C. The successful trials mark a significant milestone, as HIMKAVACH is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of military personnel in diverse environmental conditions.





Key features of the HIMKAVACH system include:





Temperature Adaptability: Effective in both hot and cold climates.





Multi-layer Design: Provides flexibility and comfort while ensuring protection against harsh weather.





Military Application: Tailored for use by armed forces during various operations, particularly in extreme weather scenarios.





This development reflects DRDO's commitment to advancing military technology and improving the safety and effectiveness of soldiers in the field.





