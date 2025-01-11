SpaDeX satellites undergoing static docking tests at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bangalore





The two Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites that ISRO is hoping to unite are at a distance of 1.5 km and will be brought much closer on January 11, the space agency said on Friday. The SpaDeX space docking experiment has so far missed two publicly announced schedules, on January 7 and January 9.

Docking in space is a complex process, which so far has been mastered by only three other countries – the US, Russia and China.



India's ambitious space docking experiment, known as the SpaDeX mission, is back on track according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr. S. Somanath. He confirmed that the docking of two satellites could occur in the coming days, following successful manoeuvres to address previous challenges.





However, ISRO has experienced two postponements for its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), initially scheduled for January 7 and then January 9, 2025. Following these delays, ISRO has decided to complete the docking operation before making any public announcements about the event. This change in approach comes after a senior official indicated that the docking is "on track" but will now be conducted without prior public notice.





Key Updates On The SpaDeX Mission





Latest Update: The two satellites, which are currently 1.5 km apart, are in a "hold mode" and are expected to drift closer to 500 meters by tomorrow morning. This adjustment is part of a carefully choreographed sequence leading to docking.





SpaDeX Docking Update:



Spacecrafts are at a distance of 1.5 km and on hold mode. Further drift to 500 m is planned to be achieved by tomorrow morning.#SPADEX #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 10, 2025





Initial attempts on January 7 and 9 were aborted due to technical glitches that caused the satellites to drift further apart than anticipated. However, ISRO has since corrected these issues and is optimistic about proceeding with docking soon.





Dr. Somanath assured that both satellites are in "very good health" and safe, which is crucial for the success of this first-of-its-kind experiment for India.





Successful docking is essential for future Indian space missions, including plans for a space station and lunar exploration initiatives like Chandrayaan 4. The technology developed through this mission will enhance India's capabilities in space operations.





Technical Details





The SpaDeX mission involves two satellites launched on December 30, 2024, designed to demonstrate in-space docking technology. The satellites will approach each other through a series of controlled manoeuvres, ultimately leading to a docking process at a very slow speed of just 10 mm per second.





According to ISRO, SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that were launched by PSLV. This technology is essential for India’s space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), among other missions.





